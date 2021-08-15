Advertisement

MSU’s James Piot wins 121st U.S. Amateur

He won 4 holes in a row
Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.
Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.(United States Golf Association)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OAKMONT, Pa. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot won the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, beating Austin Greaser 2&1.

Greaser missed a birdie putt to extend the match on the 17th hole.

Piot led after the first 18 holes, but faltered on the front nine of the second match, and trailed by three heading into the back 9. From there, he won 4 straight holes and five of six.

Piot is the first ever Michigan-born player to win the tournament, and first Big Ten winner since 1978.

With the win, Piot earns exemption into the 2022 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championships.

Piot plans to come back for a fifth year at Michigan State.

