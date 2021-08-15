Advertisement

Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Lansing police the shoots rang out around 1 a.m. at the Impression Five Science Center in downtown Lansing.

When police arrived on scene they found a 24-year-old Lansing man with a gunshot wound. Police did not specify where the wound was.

Police did not say what instigated the shooting, but said it was overflow from festivities happening Saturday night.

Investigators say there are no suspects involved, but the shooting remains under investigation.

