Advertisement

Grant to help document history of Black housing in Inkster

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office of the Michigan Strategic Fund has received a $50,000 grant to document the history of Black housing in the city of Inkster from 1920-1970.

It also will conduct a survey of sites to determine eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The project is one of five in Michigan to share more than $1.4 million in federal grants to help preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality. The funding is through the National Park Service 2020 African American Civil Rights program.

“These federal grants will help us shine a light on the places and experiences vital to the Civil Rights movement in Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We will preserve these sites to tell the story of housing discrimination in Michigan and pass on the enduring lessons of the past to build a just future.”

Inkster is southwest of Detroit.

The Russell Woods— Sullivan Neighborhood in Detroit, Second Baptist Church of Detroit, restoration of the Detroit Urban League and restoration and preservation of Malcolm X House in Inkster projects also are receiving grants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation
Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive expediting additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable Michiganders
Lansing man dies while held in Ingham County jail
Owosso man killed in Genesee County crash Friday evening

Latest News

Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
WILX Weather Webcast 8/15/2021
Ingham County second most diverse in Michigan according to U.S Census.
Census data reveals Ingham County as the 2nd most diverse in Michigan
Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township