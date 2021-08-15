Advertisement

Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) - A chase ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded, a sheriff’s office in Michigan said.

Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, got into a vehicle and drove away. A chase ensued. During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the suspect opened fire, wounding a deputy and causing the cruiser to go off the road.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday identified the injured deputy as Ryan Proxmire and said he remained in extremely critical condition.

“Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic situation,” the statement said.

Proxmire is assigned to the sheriff’s office road patrol team but has also worked in the jail and instructs other deputies in field training, Taser use and tactics for control and defense.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect later lost control and drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

Another driver stopped on the side of the road near the wounded deputy’s patrol vehicle and called 911.

The suspect’s name has not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation
Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive expediting additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable Michiganders
Lansing man dies while held in Ingham County jail
Owosso man killed in Genesee County crash Friday evening

Latest News

Source: Pixabay
Grant to help document history of Black housing in Inkster
WILX Weather Webcast 8/15/2021
Ingham County second most diverse in Michigan according to U.S Census.
Census data reveals Ingham County as the 2nd most diverse in Michigan
Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township