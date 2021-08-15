Census data reveals Ingham County as the 2nd most diverse in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S is seeing a ten year multiracial population growth and a decline in the white population for the first time in the Nations History according to U.S Census Data. This change is being seen across the state of Michigan but especially in Ingham County.

“Lansing is diverse and we only segregate ourselves only because we choose to. For me as an African American man I see the diversity. It can do better, but I’m proud of the achievement we’ve had over the years.” said Lansing resident, Michael McKissic.

According to the US Census, Ingham County grew from 45.3% diverse to 52% in ten years. The white population shrunk from 72.4% to 67.2% in that same time frame. The black population grew from 11.4% to 12.1%. The Hispanic or Latino population grew from 7.3% to 8.6%. The 2010 Census has been shown to have undercounted minority populations which plays a part in these large number jumps in this years’ survey. McKissic tells News 10 he sees potential for growth as the country sees more leaders of color.

“When you have a person that looks like me in these high positions. We still have a long way to go but when you see a person that looks like me in those important roles and you are raising a little girl and say look at her,” said McKissic.

One family tells News 10 that it is important to them their daughter grows up in a place that has this much diversity so she feels welcomed and safe in schools.

“Our daughters is biracial so you want the best for her in the future and you don’t want her to feel like she’s the minority. I like that Lansing is so diverse because she won’t have to worry about that,” said parents Lou Perez and Leanne Parrish

Parrish says neighborhood groups have gone above and beyond to create outings that bring people from all backgrounds together but thinks more could be done.

“It really starts with the small groups and helps expand. I think maybe the city could promote more than just leaving it up to the community to do it,” said Parrish.

In Eaton County the white population shrunk from 84.9% to 79.9%. The Black population grew from 6.2% to 6.8%. The Hispanic or Latino population grew from 4.7% to 6%. In Clinton County the white population shrunk from 90.5% to 85.8%. The Black population grew from 2% to 2.1%. The Hispanic or Latino population grew from 3.9% to 5%.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.