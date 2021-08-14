Wrapping up the Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour with Modern Woodmen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Friday, we packed up all the cameras and lights and headed to Lake Lansing to wrap up our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour.

We kicked off the show by playing a fun game with Kyle Grice, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen, to see which places we’ve been to as we highlighted Meridian Township. Find out if we’ve gone swimming in Lake Lansing, visited the mall and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.