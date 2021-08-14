Advertisement

Wrapping up the Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour with Modern Woodmen

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Friday, we packed up all the cameras and lights and headed to Lake Lansing to wrap up our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour.

We kicked off the show by playing a fun game with Kyle Grice, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen, to see which places we’ve been to as we highlighted Meridian Township. Find out if we’ve gone swimming in Lake Lansing, visited the mall and more.

