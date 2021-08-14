Schools Rule: Ingham superintendents thank state health department for handling of pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County superintendents are thanking the state’s health department for helping keep schools safe. They say a collaborative effort has made sure students continue to learn through the pandemic.

Jason Melema is Superintendent at Ingham Intermediate School District.

“This has been a hard time on educators as a whole, when you think about how we kind of got thrown into a tailspin,” Melema said.

Schools have faced many challenges as shutdowns changed the course of what learning looked like. Superintendents in Ingham County made a video to share their gratitude for the countless hours the health department has put in to make sure kids stayed safe.

“The health department officer, Linda Vail, met with us superintendents every month, sometimes multiple times a month, to keep us updated on what things were changing and work through the guidance that continues to evolve and change just like this virus does,” Melema said.

They say it’s these relationships that make all the difference when it comes to making hard decisions on what’s best for their students and staff.

David Hornak is Superintendent of Holt Public Schools.

“I’m proud to be a part of the video,” Hornak said. “The reality is we are educational experts. We understand our programming and all the things we offer our kids and how to take them from point A to point B. We are not experts in COVID 19. As such, it is important for us to rely on our community partners, such as the Ingham County Health Department.”

A big step that kept school doors open is the health department making sure staff could get vaccinated early on.

Melema said, “[The health department] helped prioritize us to get educators the vaccine early and provide quality learning opportunities to our students. This was just an opportunity to pay it back to them.”

