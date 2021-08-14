Advertisement

Quality Dairy shared some exciting news with us

A local favorite is coming back soon
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Fall is just around the corner and you know what that means? Cider is going to be available again soon at Quality Dairy!

Phil Platte, the Marketing Manager from Quality Dairy, joined us on our live show at Lake Lansing to tell us that cider will be available at QD locations starting on Thursday, August 19th. Plus, he even brought us some of their yummy doughnuts!

