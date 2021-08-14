Owosso man killed in Genesee County crash Friday evening

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man is dead after a motor vehicle accident in Mundy Township Friday evening.

According to Genesee County police, on Friday evening at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to a call to the 6200 block of W. Grand Blanc Road for a motor vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a 66-year-old Mundy Township man driving a GMS pickup stopped on the shoulder of the roadway to get his mail from his mailbox.

The man then re-entered the roadway and attempted to turn into his driveway, colliding with a 30-yea-old Owosso man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

