Advertisement

Owosso man killed in Genesee County crash Friday evening

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man is dead after a motor vehicle accident in Mundy Township Friday evening.

According to Genesee County police, on Friday evening at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to a call to the 6200 block of W. Grand Blanc Road for a motor vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a 66-year-old Mundy Township man driving a GMS pickup stopped on the shoulder of the roadway to get his mail from his mailbox.

The man then re-entered the roadway and attempted to turn into his driveway, colliding with a 30-yea-old Owosso man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation
Lansing man dies while held in Ingham County jail
Mid-Michigan town hit hard by storm
Flooding at Quarters Apartments
Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive expediting additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable Michiganders

Latest News

WILX Evening Weather Webcast 8/14/21
A woman sentenced to life in prison three decades ago for her role in the robbery and killing...
Woman’s sentence reduce in man’s 1990 slaying
Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed some of Michigan’s largest percentage...
Census: Big population drops in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
420 Cannabis Festival sparks debate about pot shops