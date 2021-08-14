Advertisement

Learning more about all the free fun at the Lake Lansing Band Shell

Music from Don Middlebrook and more
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We were live at the Lake Lansing Band Shell on Friday to wrap up our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour. We had lots of special guests on our show including Donna Timock, a Band Shell Performance Committee member, and Don Middlebrook, a local singer/songwriter, who played live music throughout the show.

There are still a lot of great performances happening over the next few weeks at the band shell, sponsored by Grewal Law. Find out more about and be sure to take the whole family to check out one of the upcoming FREE shows!

