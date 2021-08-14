James Piot to Play for U.S. Amateur Championship

OAKMONT, PA. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s James Piot will play for the U.S. Amateur Championship. Piot defeated Nick Gabrelcik 4&3 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania and will meet Austin Greaser in the 36-hole championship match on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Golf Channel will air the match from 3-4 p.m. and coverage will then continue on NBC from 4-6 p.m.

“I just kept it in fairways,” Piot told NBC after his semifinal win. “The first hole as gotten me the last three rounds, but I just bounced back and kept hitting greens and staying solid down the stretch. Any hole out here you can make a bogey or win with a par, so kept that plan for today.”

Piot dropped the first hole on Saturday, but that proved to be the only time he trailed as he quickly responded by taking the next two holes. Piot and Gabrelcik were tied after six holes, thanks to a long putt by the Spartan on No. 6. The two then traded wins on the seventh and eighth to again pull back to even.

It was the ninth hole where Gabrelcick got into trouble with a double bogey and Piot took advantage winning the hole. He then won the 10th and the 11th - with a near 30-foot putt - pushing his advantage to up three.

Piot’s putter put away the match on No. 15 when he sunk another long putt.

“It definitely felt like I was playing where I had the potential to do well this week,” Piot said, referring to his mindset entering the tournament. “There were a lot positives rolling into here and just have to take it one moment at a time and it has been a phenomenal week so far.”

In making the U.S. Amateur final, Piot has earned an exemption to play in the 2022 U.S. Open.

