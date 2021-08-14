Advertisement

BREAKING: Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township

(Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BENTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is dead after drowning at the Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post, at approximately 1:42 p.m. police were dispatched to the park just outside of Potterville on a report of a possible drowning.

A 36-year-old Lansing resident was trying to retrieve a beach ball that had floated away in the water. He went under water and did not resurface for several minutes, according to first responders.

Citizens then located the man under the water and was brought to shore.

Benton Township EMS say they tried everything to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not give away the victim’s name, and said they will once immediate family members have been notified.

