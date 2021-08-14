420 Cannabis Festival sparks debate about pot shops

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The 420 Cannabis Festival is lighting up a debate about bringing pot shops to the area. News 10 spoke to a proponent, as well as to an official who says he does not want any of these stores planted here.

Vendors, games and live music brought people by the dozens to the 420 Cannabis Festival. Keshean Mackey was at the event.

Mackey says he was first introduced to marijuana as an alternative medicine to manage pain from an injury he suffered in high school.

“I actually broke my leg in high school. I have a rod and I have ten screws,” Mackey said. “It helps it where I can manage my daily tasks while being myself and being happy and getting passed that pain.”

Friday’s event is sparking another discussion in Meridian Township; Whether or not to add six marijuana dispensaries to their neck of the woods.

But treasurer Phil Deschaine believes it’s a bad look.

“We’d become a pot town rather than a town full of excellent schools, great neighborhoods and a safe place to raise a family,” Deschaine said. “There’s just no upside to put these six stores here.”

He says just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s necessary.

“If we open six pot stores in Meridian Township; What does that tell our students and our families?” Deschaine asked. “What would they think if we opened six gun stores? Or six strip clubs? Those are all legal like marijuana stores, but is the board rushing to open those up? No.”

Mackey disagrees with Deschaine. He thinks the reputation surrounding cannabis is changing.

Mackey said, “I don’t how there could be an image issue. People from my generation, from 21 and up, all the way to senior citizens use cannabis. I feel like whether it’s going to be a high school graduate working at McDonalds or a CEO of a company looking for inflammation relief or some sleep. It’s going to be beneficial to any and everyone.”

The decision to add the six shops is up to voters in Meridian Township. It will be on the ballot come November.

In the meantime, the 420 Cannabis Festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park. You must be 21 to enter. There are day passes for just tomorrow if you missed today.

