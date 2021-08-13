Thornton Joins Florida Panthers

-SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers.

The 42-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list. The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame.

Thornton loves what he sees in his new team. Says Thornton: “Everything is about ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there in my opinion.”

