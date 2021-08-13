Advertisement

Thornton Joins Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner (51) and Ryan Dzingel (18) tussle with San Jose Sharks' Joe...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner (51) and Ryan Dzingel (18) tussle with San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19) and Timo Meier (28) of Switzerland after Thornton knocked Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) of the Czech Republic to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Thornton and Mrazek were penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers.

The 42-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list. The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame.

Thornton loves what he sees in his new team. Says Thornton: “Everything is about ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there in my opinion.”

