Some surprised its taking Consumers Energy this long to restore power

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy hopes to get power back on for 100,000 more customers by midnight Friday. Crews have been working around the clock since storms knocked out electricity to more than 300,000 people across Michigan.

“It’s been two days since the storm. It went out right during the storm,” said Matthew Katz, who lives just south of Munith.

He’s doing the best he can with what little power he can find.

“I’ve been able to use the little one we have running just to power the refrigerator,” said Katz. “We have a deep freezer with a lot of beef and venison and stuff like that. We had to pack up and move to my parents because they have a larger generator. You couldn’t fit anything else in there. Not even in the door.”

He said he’s surprised its taking Consumers Energy this long to restore power.

“I don’t see a whole lot of service trucks running around doing stuff. It was a pretty decent storm but it doesn’t seem like it was anything too significant,” Katz said.

Consumers Energy said they have crews working around the clock across the state, even bringing crews from seven other states. Spokesman Terry DeDoes said it’s more than just flipping a switch.

“To secure wires, to remove trees, replace poles, put the transformers up on poles is manual labor, it’s very physical,” said DeDoes.

DeDoes said no outage is the same so the prioritize how to get power back to the most amount of people as possible first.

Katz said for him it’s just a waiting game.

“You hear a lot of generators going when you go by people’s houses. It seems like quite an extensive area probably that’s out. Just the waiting game now. I guess its all you can do,” said Katz.

Consumers Energy said it hopes to have power restored to most customers Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

