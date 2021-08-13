Name Your Price Adoption Special at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is holding the Name Your Price Pet Adoption special August 16-20. All adopters will have the opportunity to name their own price, other than zero, to adopt a new furry friend.

Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.

Dog licenses must still be purchased.

Adoption applications are required, along with a letter of approval by landlord or leasing agency.

If another dog is currently living in the household, a dog meet-and-greet may be arranged by appointment after an approved adoption application has been submitted.

Pet adoption is a lifelong commitment, and should be a planned household decision.

Adoptable pets can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.