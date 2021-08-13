Advertisement

Name Your Price Adoption Special at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is holding the Name Your Price Pet Adoption special August 16-20. All adopters will have the opportunity to name their own price, other than zero, to adopt a new furry friend.

  • Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.
  • Dog licenses must still be purchased.
  • Adoption applications are required, along with a letter of approval by landlord or leasing agency.
  • If another dog is currently living in the household, a dog meet-and-greet may be arranged by appointment after an approved adoption application has been submitted.
  • Pet adoption is a lifelong commitment, and should be a planned household decision.

Adoptable pets can be viewed here.

