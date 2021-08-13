Mid-Michigan town hit hard by storm

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - A harrowing experience for people in Napoleon Thursday morning as a powerful storm ripped through trees and powerlines, causing widespread power outages and road closures.

News 10 spoke with a couple who’ve had a long day picking up the pieces.

Napoleon resident Shannon Conroy said, “Rain was beating on the windows with the wind. It was horrible. We weren’t sure what we were going to come out to because it just sounded horrific.”

From giant trees which have been completely uprooted to ones that were twisted and mangled. People in the area say their houses shook as the storm rolled in with fury.

Resident Ally Hoard said, “The whole house started shaking and I thought we were going to lose a roof this morning at about 6:30... It was pretty bad.”

Ally says she woke up early to have a fun day shadowing her dad, Kevin, at work when the storm hit.

“We could hear the winds rolling through,” She said. “We looked outside and trees were bending over, snapping, flying every which direction. It made quite a mess.”

After the storm had passed, Shannon Conroy fled her house to check on her mother who lives alone. Unfortunately, the roads had her trapped.

“She’s here alone and she’s telling me the entire woods have fallen into her backyard, and we don’t know that it’s over and we don’t know how much damage is done back there,” Conroy said. “It took me an hour and a half to get out of Napoleon today, because so many trees were down. I tried to take different routes to get to town and the only clear route was down through Michigan Center. Everything else was blocked by trees.”

Conroy says storms like this are extremely unusual to the people in Napoleon.

“She’s lived in that house for thirty years and we’ve never had trees come down like the way they did this time,” Conroy said.

She says she hopes this is a once in a lifetime event.

