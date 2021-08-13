Advertisement

Lansing School District approves requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all faculty and staff

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education approved on Thursday a resolution that adds mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for all faculty and staff.

The move comes as the US has seen a reversal of the progress that the initial release of vaccines had provided, with transmission rates once again becoming a serious concern. The district had previously announced it would require all students in all grade levels, as well as teachers and staff, to wear masks and socially distance in the fall.

“Safety is the top priority of the Lansing School District,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “As a school board, we need to do everything possible to keep our students, faculty and staff safe.”

“The delta variant is surging in almost every part of the country and it’s just a matter of time before it reaches Michigan,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti MD, a school board member and a board-certified Family Physician and Chief Executive Officer at Care Free Medical in Lansing, who also works as a Pediatric Hospitalist at Sparrow Hospital. “Now is the time to take bold action to avoid a repeat of what’s happening in states across the south, where there are no pediatric and adult ICU beds available. The science is overwhelmingly clear – COVID vaccines prevent hospitalizations and prevent deaths.”

School is scheduled to start in Lansing on Monday, Aug. 30.

