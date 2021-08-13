Advertisement

Lansing man dies while held in Ingham County jail

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man in the custody of the Ingham County jail was found dead in his cell by apparent suicide.

Lansing resident Robert Maxey, 38, was taken to the Ingham County jail on Saturday, Aug. 7, on several warrants. He was arraigned earlier this week and was awaiting the next steps in the criminal justice process. However on 8:51 p.m. Thursday, during a routine cell check, Maxey was found unresponsive and with no pulse in his jail cell.

Maxey was in his cell alone, and was located with a bed sheet tied around his neck. The other end of the sheet was attached to his bunk.

Life saving measures were immediately started and EMS responded. Maxey was transported to the hospital, however he passed away Friday Aug. 13 at approximately 1 p.m.

