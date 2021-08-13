Advertisement

Key Pre Season Game For Mahomes?

(KY3)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
-ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for their preseason opener.

For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the results will not matter as much as how the players communicate and get used to each other. The Chiefs will start five new offensive linemen, an area of concern for the team trying to protect their star quarterback.

Mahomes says he has been working closely with left tackle Orlando Brown, who arrived in the offseason in a trade.

