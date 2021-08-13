Is Cabrera About to hit number 500?

-DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera is back home in Detroit, one home run shy of 500, when the Tigers face Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac. Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit’s road trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.

Among the other games on the schedule:

- The Red Sox hope that a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles will allow them to gain some ground on the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Nick Pivetta gets the start for Boston in the first of three at home against the Orioles, who send Spenser Watkins to the mound. Boston is five games back in the A-L East after losing two of three to the Rays.

- Tampa Bay opens a three-game series at Minnesota. Lefty Shane McLanahan faces righthander Michael Pineda of the Twins.

- The GIants, winners of five straight and seven of eight, continue their series at home against the Colorado Rockies. Anthony DeSclafini, who’s 10-and-5, looks to snap a four-start winless stretch when he starts for the Giants, who have baseball’s best record.

- The Oakland Athletics are going for their eighth straight win. Cole Irvin will pitch the opener of a three-game series in Texas.

- St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty returns from the 60-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City. Flaherty has been out since May 31 with an oblique injury. Mike Minor pitches for the Royals.

- After winning two of three in Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit another NL East contender when they open a three-game series at Citi Field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. Looking to become the first 14-game winner in the majors, Julio Urias starts for the Dodgers against rookie Tylor Megill.

- Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle faces Zack Wheeler and the Phillies in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders. Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 in a 3-0 victory Sunday over the New York Mets, his former team.

