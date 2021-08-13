Health experts concerned over Delta Variant, Lansing Schools announce vaccine mandate for staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Jackson and Ionia counties. It’s the most dominant strain of the disease and has been spreading in Michigan for several weeks.

The Delta Variant became the most dominant strain because it is more contagious. Delta can also cause ‘breakthrough infections,’ which allow vaccinated people to spread disease without realizing it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 356 cases of the delta variant statewide. Health experts say the delta variant is making up about 90 percent of cases nationwide.

Doctors are encouraging more people get vaccinated.

Dr. Courtland Keteyian from Henry Ford Allegiance Health said, “The longer we delay, the longer we don’t get people vaccinated the more chance we have to developed variants that are more difficult to prevent with a vaccine. It’s definitely still the case that vaccines are still effective.”

According to the MI Safe Start Map, Jackson, Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee and Eaton counties have a high level of community transmission.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the Lansing School District implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff and faculty. By September 30 all Lansing School District staff must be fully vaccinated. If someone chooses not to get the vaccine they will be required to get a daily rapid COVID-19 test.

Doctor and school board member Dr. Farhan Bhatti said the mandate is to not only protect staff, but also students and their families.

He said, “This is a big deal. It’s no longer a disease of adults and as a result if you’re a district that requires to put a mask on, requires adults to get the vaccine, you are significantly going to make a difference in the spread of this disease. You’re going to protect the people at home because unfortunately a lot of the parents of these children haven’t gotten a vaccine yet.”

The school board is in negotiations with the teachers union on policy regarding staff not complying with the mandate.

“We hope everybody complies,” Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said. “We hope for the best and plan for the worst. We are in current communication and negotiations with all of the unions and hopefully coming up with more detailed policies moving forward.”

School starts a August 30. More details on the vaccine plan are expected to be released soon. News 10 will keep you updated as that rolls out.

