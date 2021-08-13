Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive expediting additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to move as quickly as possible to administer an additional dose to vulnerable individuals in long-term care facilities within the state, and she encourages all eligible Michiganders to get an additional dose to protect themselves. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved an additional dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people ages 12 and older who have compromised immune systems.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” said Governor Whitmer. “When vaccines first became available, we ensured that 100 percent of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities had first dibs at the safe and effective vaccines. Now, it’s important that we continue to prioritize these Michiganders by rushing an additional dose to those who need it the most.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is working with local providers to make available to Michigan residents with compromised immune systems an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The additional doses will provide additional protections for those with compromised immune systems who may not have had a robust immune response to the first two doses of vaccine. This will help protect against the delta variant and other variants.

“The safe and effective COVID vaccine is the way we are going to end this pandemic. I am pleased that our federal partners have taken action to recommend an additional vaccine dose for those with compromised immune systems,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health. “I urge anyone who is immunocompromised and meets the eligibility criteria to get an additional dose. And I continue to encourage anyone who is eligible and has not been vaccinated yet to do so to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found at Vaccines.gov.

