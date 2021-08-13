Delta variant confirmed in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has confirmed that the delta variant is in Jackson County.

The most important things to remember about a variant are the following as stated on the CDC webpage:

Variants are expected. The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself including getting a COVID-19 vaccine when available.

Vaccines keep you from getting sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.

All COVID-19 tests can detect all variants, but they will not tell you which variant you have.

In the press release sent out by the JCHD you can minimize your risk of getting COVID by doing the following:

· Get a vaccine.

· Frequently wash your hands

· Wear a mask if you are in tightly enclosed places or within 6 feet of others

· Check out rates of transmission in areas you may be traveling to

· Get tested if you are exposed to COVID or if you experience symptoms (see attached Exposure Guideline)

· Stay home if you are not feeling well (this means no visitors, no quick stops, no drive thru, etc.)

You can get your vaccines at three walk-in clinics:

Jackson County Health Department located at 1715 Lansing Ave Jackson

Center for Family Health located 505 N Jackson Street

HFAH Walkin Clinics - North St. Clinic located at 1401 W North St

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.