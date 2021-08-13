Consumers Energy: “Storm was among 10 worst”

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The third wave of the storm came through at about 6 a.m. Thursday in Jonesville. It was among the last towns in Michigan to get truly battered by the wind and rain that caused damage throughout the mid west.

That was why Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of Consumers Energy, was there Friday afternoon.

Consumers Energy is working to restore service to the hundreds of thousands of customers who lost power during the weather. They’re going in order of need, starting with places like hospitals that need power to save lives, then going by the length of the outage, starting with those who lost power first and working their way to those who lost power last.

So far, the company has restored over 230,000 customers. Rochow told News 10 they are anticipating restoring another 100,000 today, and expect to be done by the weekend.

That effort is necessary because, according to Rochow, this storm was among the 10 worst he’s experienced.

“Mother Nature packed a punch this time,” Rochow said. “Certainly this was a top 10 storm. We haven’t ranked it yet, but we will at the conclusion of [the cleanup].”

Outages are generally caused by wind knocking over heavy objects, which in turn knock down power lines. In this latest storm 70 MPH winds tore through the state at regular intervals for several days, a level of stress on the system that pushes the limits of what it was built to sustain. Even so, progress in cleanup has been steady, and the company is working to adapt to the new realities of Michigan weather.

“The severity of events is increasing, frankly. We’ve got to be thoughtful of our infrastructure to be prepared for the new conditions that are present,” Rochow said. “We’re investing broadly in infrastructure improvement across our system.”

Those infrastructure investments the company will make include things like an upcoming advanced pole replacement program to add in “beefier” poles, which can stand up to the high wind. The new poles were described as adding a few inches to the diameter of what was previously in a given area.

Rochow said, “It’s about upgrading our infrastructure to be able to handle this increasingly intense weather.”

When asked why power lines were not buried, he said there is a mix of reasons.

“We do underground infrastructure, so it’s not out of the question. but it is very costly to do that type of work,” Rochow said.

He added that, because construction crews sometimes dig into the lines, it is still possible for those line to break. And when power is lost for underground lines it takes much longer to restore.

Still, it’s an option Consumers Energy is considering as the damage from this most recent storm is being calculated. In the meantime, progress nears completion on the repair efforts. Over the weekend, Rochow says he expects all repairs to be completed.

