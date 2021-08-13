Advertisement

City of Jackson opening recreation centers to residents without power and water

Downtown Jackson Michigan
Downtown Jackson Michigan(City of Jackson)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following this week’s severe weather, the City of Jackson is opening its two recreation centers to residents who do not have power or water.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and the Boos Recreation Center will both be open on Friday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a mask requirement to enter the facilities.

The City is only planning on having the centers open on Friday, but will update the community if any changes are made.

The MLK Center is located at 1107 Adrian St. and the Boos Center is located at 210 Gilbert. St.

