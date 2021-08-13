Advertisement

BISSELL hosting Big Dog and Cat adoption event

(Source: Animal Ark Rescue)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting “Empty the Shelters: Big Dog & Cat Crisis” emergency adoption event.

The event is an effort to find loving homes for pets in shelters facing overcrowding. BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older) and senior dogs (seven years or older).

The event will take place on Aug. 16 - 22 at 90 shelters across 28 states. A list of participating shelters is AVAILABLE HERE.

