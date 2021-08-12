Waste-water treatment plant overflows, officials warn against touching Shiawassee River

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - For the time being it would be best to avoid contact with the Shiawassee River.

This is according to the Shiawassee County Health Department, who announced Thursday that a wastewater treatment plant in Durand had overflowed due to the unusually intense rainfall, contaminating the river. Now, department officials are advising the public not to touch the Shiawassee River, since it contains about 64,000 gallons of waste.

There is no word yet on when the health department anticipates the water will be safe again, but those with weekend water recreation planned for Shiawassee will likely have to postpone them.

