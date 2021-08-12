Advertisement

Waste-water treatment plant overflows, officials warn against touching Shiawassee River

(Christine Kanerva)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - For the time being it would be best to avoid contact with the Shiawassee River.

This is according to the Shiawassee County Health Department, who announced Thursday that a wastewater treatment plant in Durand had overflowed due to the unusually intense rainfall, contaminating the river. Now, department officials are advising the public not to touch the Shiawassee River, since it contains about 64,000 gallons of waste.

There is no word yet on when the health department anticipates the water will be safe again, but those with weekend water recreation planned for Shiawassee will likely have to postpone them.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
UPDATE: Body identified in pond near Aurelius Township home

Latest News

GM cars sitting, waiting for microchips.
GM shutdown extension hurts temporary workers
Shutdown extension hits temp workers
Shutdown extension hits temp workers
COVID-19 VACCINE
Immunocompromised respond to COVID-19 booster shot
Flooding at Quarters Apartments
Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex