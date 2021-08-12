Advertisement

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

