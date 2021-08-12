Second Lansing man convicted on terrorism charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Days after his brother was convicted in the same case, Mohamud Abdikadir Muse has been convicted of terrorism charges and sentenced to prison.

Muse, age 25, was a long time Lansing resident who had, along with his brother and cousin, made arrangements to travel to Somalia with the intent of joining Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”) according to court documents.

In Jan. of 2019, the FBI arrested Mohamud Muse at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids after Muse Muse checked in for a flight to the first of a series of destinations on his way to Mogadishu, Somalia. There, the FBI said the family members had the goal of joining ISIS. Their relative, Mohamed Haji, also was arrested for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

According to court documents, in the two months prior to the airport arrest, Muse Muse coordinated with an individual he believed to be a Somali ISIS fighter to wire funds to be used to purchase airline tickets for travel to Mogadishu, Somalia. There, he believed he would meet an ISIS representative.

All three defendants picked up money to provide Muse Muse the funds to travel to join ISIS, all three defendants pledged allegiance to ISIS in recorded videos, and all three submitted their videos to individuals they believed were associated with ISIS.

Earlier in the week Muse Muse, Mohamud’s younger brother was convicted and sentenced to 78 months. Mohamud has now been sentenced to 98 months, a little over eight years, as the court found that he was more culpable than Muse Muse as demonstrated by the evidence. Mohamud Muse was the first of the three defendants to embrace ISIS’s ideology and, as an older brother, helped radicalize Muse Muse’s views and encouraged him to follow and support ISIS.

Mohamed Haji now awaits judgement. Assistant United States Attorneys Clay West and Christopher O’Connor are prosecuting the case with assistance from the National Security Division Counterterrorism Section.

