Road closures in the area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many roads across Michigan are closed due to the storm that rolled through the area late Wednesday night. Below you will find the roads currently closed.

Master list of traffic reports:

Grand River Ave closed in Lansing between Coolidge and US 127 due to water over the road. Please avoid the area.

Water over the road in several locations in Meridian Twp. Please use caution if driving is necessary, and do not try to cross where water is over the road.

EB I-94 at Airport Rd Exit 137, Freeway Closed, Due to Water over the Roadway, Jackson County.

Water over the road in multiple locations in the Lansing Area. Please use Caution if driving and do not attempt to drive through locations w/ water over the road.

Eaton 911 Traffic: Ivan Drive between Mall Drive South and Elmwood Rd in Lansing is flooded and is being shut down until the water recedes.

Eaton 911 Traffic: Getting reports of flooded roadways throughout Delta township especially on Saginaw Hwy(M43) Remember do NOT drive into any standing water.

EB & WB I-96 BL at Golf Club RD, Roadway Closed, Due to water over the roadway, Livingston County.

NB & SB US-127 between Saginaw St Exit 78 and I-496 Exit 76, Freeway Closed Due to water over the roadway, Ingham County

NB US 127 shut down at Saginaw due to an accident. Pls avoid the area.

EB I-96 after Pinckney Rd Exit 137.

Freeway Closed Due to water over the roadway, Livingston County.

WB M-43 (Saginaw Hwy) at Clark Rd Roadway Closed Due to Water over the Road, Eaton County.

This will be updated as needed.

