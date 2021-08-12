Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flooding is subsiding at the Quarters apartment complex in East Lansing after over 8 inches of rain poured on the city overnight.

Nearly two dozen vehicles were submerged in the complex’s parking lot leaving cars destroyed and inoperable.

“Everyone is getting new cars if I had to guess,” said Sarah Saxton whose car was submerged under water. “The water when we woke up was above my side mirrors and on my boyfriend’s lights were flashing and stuff and we knew it was not good.”

Lauren Shroll has lived in her apartment for two years and said flooding occurs often but it’s never this bad. She said, “This is my second year it hasn’t been this bad this is the worst I’ve ever seen it. But sometimes that pump right there goes out. But it flood this bottom row and not really right here. But this is the worst its ever been.”

And now residents are trying to figure out what to do next. Saxton said, “I feel sad my car is totaled. Obviously they tried to do what they could. But its hard to stop the rain when it just keeps coming. So they’ve reached out to us and they’re doing what they can to fix it but I think for now everyone has to reach out to their own insurance and see what happens.”

News 10 reached out to Quarters Apartments but management has refused to comment on the issue.

