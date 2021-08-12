Power outages throughout state after days of high winds, heavy rain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was one big storm.

That’s how Guy Packard, Vice President of Electric Transmission and Distribution Operations for Consumers Energy, described the last three days of high winds and heavy rain. That weather drenched Michigan, bringing high winds that shook limbs off trees and knocked down power lines, resulting in power outages all over the state.

“The reason we’re looking at this as one storm is that it was part of one weather pattern,” Packard said.

The severe weather began on Tuesday, Aug. 10, causing the initial outages that resulted in 200,000 customers without power in the central part of state, stretching from Grand Rapids to the Muskegon area. After a lull it continued Wednesday, causing 70,000 to lose power in the South West part of the state near Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Then, early Thursday morning, another 70,000 customers lost power near Flint.

Mid-Michigan dodged the worst of it, but no town in the state escaped without feeling some effects from the storm.

Consumers Energy officials said in a press conference Thursday that total interruptions amounted to about 370,000 customers without power due in large part to the persistently high winds. In fact, in terms of outages, it was described as one of the top ten storms the company has faced in its history.

“It’s based on total customer count,” Packard said. “If we go back to the ice storm of 2017, that was roughly 300,000.”

The amount of damage means some will have to wait days for the power to get turned back on. The company must triage repairs, prioritizing those whose power needs being met means life or death, then going down a list of priorities.

“We have critical and priority customers,” Packard said of the repair schedule. “Areas with hospitals, public service buildings, nursing homes, customers with medical equipment in their homes... So we have a list, and we know those customers get first priority.”

They then go by need. Areas police say have been badly hit, businesses that are known to rely on constant power, such as meat packing plants that can’t keep freezers cold without electricity, and so on.

“The next piece of that is that we go for customers that have been out the longest,” Packard said.

The delay in repair isn’t helped by the scale of the storm.

Consumers Energy has 536 crews working 16-hour-shifts to get the repairs done, including 338 contractors hired for that specific purpose. However, neighboring states like Ohio and Indiana were also battered, meaning the help that would normally be shared between neighbors isn’t available, and the unusual weather puts a physical strain on those who are available.

“With the high, high temperatures, approaching 90, that takes a toll on our crews,” Packard said.

In the worst case scenario, Consumers Energy does offer refunds for customers who go long enough without power, though Megan Brown, Executive Director of Corp Communications, says they don’t see that as likely.

“Power must be out for 120 hours, but if it is customers can apply for a credit on our website at ConsumersEnergy.com,” Brown said.

The majority of power throughout the state is expected to be restored by Saturday night. It’s style of repair the company has had plenty of opportunities to get good at in recent years.

“Over the course of the last seven years, what we’ve seen with the weather induced outages is that we’ve have an increase in the number of days where the wind is greater than 40 miles an hour,” Packard said. “So we have the hard data on that.”

The company is trying to be proactive to make the next big storm less destructive. They say they’re working on a program to eliminate some of the danger presented by these persistent high winds.

“We’re working on getting our trimming program on a seven year cycle,” Packard said. “We actually have forestry crews go out an proactively trim branches and tree limbs that could fall on wires.”

Hopefully it will be some time before the effectiveness of those measures are again put to the test.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

