Portion of Harrison Road to be closed beginning Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area of Harrison Road at Centerlawn Avenue on Friday, Aug. 13. That section of road will be closed while crews work to install a water main.

The installation is part of the East Glencairn Neighborhood Improvement Project.

The intersection will re-open to traffic over the weekend, Aug. 14-15, but will close again on Monday, Aug. 16. The construction is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.