Portion of Harrison Road to be closed beginning Friday

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area of Harrison Road at Centerlawn Avenue on Friday, Aug. 13. That section of road will be closed while crews work to install a water main.

The installation is part of the East Glencairn Neighborhood Improvement Project.

The intersection will re-open to traffic over the weekend, Aug. 14-15, but will close again on Monday, Aug. 16. The construction is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 20.

