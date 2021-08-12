Advertisement

Jackson YMCA helping the community after power outages

(YMCA)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson YMCA is providing the people in the community without power or running water (due to storms) to use locker rooms and showers free of charge through Saturday.

Hours at the Y for Thursday and Friday are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The address is 127 W. Wesley St. in Jackson.

In order to use the facility you will need to sign a waiver and show photo ID.

Anyone under 18 new to the Y should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image

Latest News

City of East Lansing provides safety tips after flooding
City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
The power has been restored at East Lansing City Hall
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM Motors will resume production on August 23
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Authorities: Sites assessed by hate group as training areas