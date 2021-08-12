Jackson YMCA helping the community after power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson YMCA is providing the people in the community without power or running water (due to storms) to use locker rooms and showers free of charge through Saturday.

Hours at the Y for Thursday and Friday are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The address is 127 W. Wesley St. in Jackson.

In order to use the facility you will need to sign a waiver and show photo ID.

Anyone under 18 new to the Y should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

