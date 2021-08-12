Immunocompromised respond to COVID-19 booster shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A third COVID shot is coming soon for millions of Americans with compromised immune systems. The FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow an extra dose for people with diseases like cancer, or those who’ve had an organ transplant.

“I’m very excited and hopeful again for also my children’s sake [too],” said immunocompromised Bath resident, Hilary.

Hilary has multiple autoimmune diseases and other underlying health conditions so, to her, getting a third COVID-19 booster shot can make her feel a lot safer for her and her family.

“It would mean that I can receive safe in-home care, I qualify for Medicaid in home care. Our lives are really at risk when a health worker comes into our home and I have to make sure that I’m protected and my children are protected because they have health issues as well,” Hilary said.

Hillary isn’t alone. Tom Rodriguez, who is also immunocompromised, says this third booster shot would make him feel a lot more confident during this pandemic.

“I have a responsibility not just for myself but for the rest of the family. My wife has immune issues [too] I’d want to protect her as well,” said Tom Rodriguez. “I have a grandson who has muscular dystrophy, and we have grandchildren some of whom are not eligible for vaccination and that would be our worst nightmare to bring something to them that they couldn’t fight on their own.”

Rodriguez says he has no concerns about the third booster shot and that he would get one as soon as possible.

“I’d be the first in line, I trust the science, I trust the FDA and Dr. Fauci,” Rodriguez added.

“The goal of a booster [shot] in persons such as transplant patients or those on steroids or chemotherapy is to give the immune system another chance to mount a response that will be protective,” said McLaren Chief Medical Officer, Linda Mercado Peterson. These people have a greater risk of more severe infection, which is why measures to protect them are being developed.”

