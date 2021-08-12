Advertisement

Immunocompromised respond to COVID-19 booster shot

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A third COVID shot is coming soon for millions of Americans with compromised immune systems. The FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow an extra dose for people with diseases like cancer, or those who’ve had an organ transplant.

“I’m very excited and hopeful again for also my children’s sake [too],” said immunocompromised Bath resident, Hilary.

Hilary has multiple autoimmune diseases and other underlying health conditions so, to her, getting a third COVID-19 booster shot can make her feel a lot safer for her and her family.

“It would mean that I can receive safe in-home care, I qualify for Medicaid in home care. Our lives are really at risk when a health worker comes into our home and I have to make sure that I’m protected and my children are protected because they have health issues as well,” Hilary said.

Hillary isn’t alone. Tom Rodriguez, who is also immunocompromised, says this third booster shot would make him feel a lot more confident during this pandemic.

“I have a responsibility not just for myself but for the rest of the family. My wife has immune issues [too] I’d want to protect her as well,” said Tom Rodriguez. “I have a grandson who has muscular dystrophy, and we have grandchildren some of whom are not eligible for vaccination and that would be our worst nightmare to bring something to them that they couldn’t fight on their own.”

Rodriguez says he has no concerns about the third booster shot and that he would get one as soon as possible.

“I’d be the first in line, I trust the science, I trust the FDA and Dr. Fauci,” Rodriguez added.

“The goal of a booster [shot] in persons such as transplant patients or those on steroids or chemotherapy is to give the immune system another chance to mount a response that will be protective,” said McLaren Chief Medical Officer, Linda Mercado Peterson. These people have a greater risk of more severe infection, which is why measures to protect them are being developed.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image

Latest News

Shutdown extension hits temp workers
Shutdown extension hits temp workers
Flooding at Quarters Apartments
Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Cleaning up from overnight storms
Cleaning up from overnight storms