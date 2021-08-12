Holt native Tim Fedewa finding success in NASCAR

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A former NASCAR driver from Holt is making is name on the NASCAR circuit. For Tim Fedewa, he’s living his dream.

“I never thought I would really make it. I mean I wanted to race, but as far as a career? I didn’t know really if I was going to be able to make a living,” Fedewa said. “I had a lot of good people in Michigan and around the Lansing area that supported me, sponsored me, gave me money.”

That’s exactly how Fedewa got a four-win, 14-year NASCAR racing career under his belt. It truly couldn’t of started without Holt and the mid-Michigan community.

“To buy tires for my racecar, engine, engine parts, fuel, just so many people and so many different business came together,” Fedewa said.

His own family is a special part of his life too. Fedewa is a third generation driver in the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame with his grandpa and father.

“Pretty much our whole family raced. I mean everybody was into it. My uncles... that’s what we did,” Fedewa said. “I really didn’t know any different growing up, I just thought that’s what everybody did.”

He traveled all over Michigan to race, but where he started is in mid-Michigan at Corrigan Oil Speedway, formerly known as Spartan Speedway. That track would then help take him to the next level competing in the NASCAR Busch Series.

“There’s a few races I won along the way that were special. As far as the greatest moments really, it wasn’t any of the winning, it was just the memories that were made,” Fedewa said. “After a few years racing in NASCAR, I felt like I belonged and that’s what I strived for.”

He stepped away from the driver’s seat in 2006 but now he’s a spotter for Stewart-Haas racing driver Kevin Harvick.

Fedewa never wants to leave the sport and the one special part is coming back home to Michigan International Speedway each season.

“The first thing I’ll do when I land is go to Holt and drive around. I have a couple stores I like to go to, a couple restaurants I try to go to in Lansing. It’s like a ritual. I go through my old neighborhood, see if anything has really changed,” Fedewa said. “It’s weird, it’s almost surreal when you live somewhere for so long and then come back to your home. It’s beautiful in North Carolina, but my heart has always been in Michigan.

Fedewa tells News Ten he’s excited to be back at MIS surrounded by friends and family next weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 race. That takes place Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.