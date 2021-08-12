GM Motors will resume production on August 23

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, GM announced that the Lansing Delta Township Assembly will resume production on August 23 after briefly being impacted last week due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The Lansing Delta Township Assembly had been scheduled to resume production on August 9 and now will add an additional week of downtime the week of August 16.

The plant has been down since July 19.

Lansing Delta Township builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, our global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers,” said Erin Davis, GM Communications.

