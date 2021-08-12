Advertisement

GM Motors will resume production on August 23

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, GM announced that the Lansing Delta Township Assembly will resume production on August 23 after briefly being impacted last week due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The Lansing Delta Township Assembly had been scheduled to resume production on August 9 and now will add an additional week of downtime the week of August 16.

The plant has been down since July 19.

Lansing Delta Township builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, our global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers,” said Erin Davis, GM Communications.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek

Latest News

City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
East Lansing City Hall closed due to power outage
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Authorities: Sites assessed by hate group as training areas
Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Michigan teachers prepare for in-person learning