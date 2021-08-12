Advertisement

Flour Child Bakery loves baking for the Grand Ledge community

They shared some of their treats on Studio 10.
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is ‘On The Road’ this week and visited the town of Grand Ledge where you can find Flour Child Bakery. Owners, Beth and Terrance Augustine, love being a part of the Grand Ledge community and they will be celebrating their fifth birthday later this year. They’re menu includes cold brew, sandwiches, soups and more.

Find out more about their food and drink menu and their connection to the Grand Ledge community, schools and other local businesses.

