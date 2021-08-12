Field of Dreams Game All Set

-UNDATED (AP) - A crowd of about 8,000 is expected to gather in tiny Dyersville, Iowa tonight to watch the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox next to the actual site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” But instead of Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta, the stars tonight will be José Abreu, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez. The original plans to play the game in the specially built field had been postponed a year ago because of the pandemic.

