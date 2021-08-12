Advertisement

Field of Dreams Game All Set

FILE - Light stands from a baseball field being built near the Field of Dreams movie site,...
FILE - Light stands from a baseball field being built near the Field of Dreams movie site, rear, are seen in Dyersville, Iowa, in this Friday, June 5, 2020, file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner's character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie "Field of Dreams," the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state's first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - A crowd of about 8,000 is expected to gather in tiny Dyersville, Iowa tonight to watch the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox next to the actual site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” But instead of Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta, the stars tonight will be José Abreu, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez. The original plans to play the game in the specially built field had been postponed a year ago because of the pandemic.

