Advertisement

Exploring Grand Ledge with Modern Woodmen

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All week long on Studio 10, we’re taking you to different communities as part of our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour with our title sponsor, Modern Woodmen.

We got a chance to explore the town of Grand Ledge and find more about some their local businesses and attractions. Plus, there are plenty of fun events for the entire family that are happening soon in one of the city’s beautiful parks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image

Latest News

Flour Child Bakery
Flour Child Bakery loves baking for the Grand Ledge community
sd
FLOUR CHILD LIVE
sd
MODERN WOODMEN LIVE Part 1
xc
LEDGES