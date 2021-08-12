Advertisement

East Lansing to offer free bulk trash collection to residents impacted by flooding

(WLBT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. — City of East Lansing officials continue to monitor flooding in the East Lansing community. Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting that East Lansing’s Red Cedar River will crest at 8.1 feet, understood to be a minor flood stage, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

In an effort to assist with recovery and cleanup following several days of storms, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will be providing free bulk waste stickers and yellow city trash bags to impacted homes for household items that have been damaged by water. This includes things like furniture and carpeting, but DPW officials asked the public not to include construction material.

From Friday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 20, community members impacted by flooding can stop by DPW, 1800 E. State Road, during regular hours to pick up stickers and bags and schedule a collection. Proof of residency will be required. For additional information on flood cleanup, residents can visit THIS CDC WEBPAGE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image

Latest News

Shutdown extension hits temp workers
Shutdown extension hits temp workers
COVID-19 VACCINE
Immunocompromised respond to COVID-19 booster shot
Flooding at Quarters Apartments
Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Cleaning up from overnight storms
Cleaning up from overnight storms