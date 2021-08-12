East Lansing to offer free bulk trash collection to residents impacted by flooding

EAST LANSING, Mich. — City of East Lansing officials continue to monitor flooding in the East Lansing community. Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting that East Lansing’s Red Cedar River will crest at 8.1 feet, understood to be a minor flood stage, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

In an effort to assist with recovery and cleanup following several days of storms, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will be providing free bulk waste stickers and yellow city trash bags to impacted homes for household items that have been damaged by water. This includes things like furniture and carpeting, but DPW officials asked the public not to include construction material.

From Friday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 20, community members impacted by flooding can stop by DPW, 1800 E. State Road, during regular hours to pick up stickers and bags and schedule a collection. Proof of residency will be required. For additional information on flood cleanup, residents can visit THIS CDC WEBPAGE.

