East Lansing City Hall closed due to power outage
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Hall will be closed until further notice due to a power outage.
They have also advised community members to treat all traffic lights that are out in the community as four-way stops.
