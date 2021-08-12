East Lansing City Hall closed due to power outage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Hall will be closed until further notice due to a power outage.

Community members are advised that #EastLansing City Hall will be closed until further notice due to a power outage. Motorists are reminded to treat all traffic lights that are out in the community as four-way stops and to avoid driving through water over roadways. 1/2 — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) August 12, 2021

They have also advised community members to treat all traffic lights that are out in the community as four-way stops.

