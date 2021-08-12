Advertisement

East Lansing City Hall closed due to power outage

City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Hall will be closed until further notice due to a power outage.

They have also advised community members to treat all traffic lights that are out in the community as four-way stops.

