Drag, Donate and Dine rescues Melon Fest event

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - After a congressional candidate made Melon Fest’s Drag Queen Bingo the focus of their political ire, the show was cancelled. At the time, organizers cited the danger presented by the candidate’s choice of messaging, which included imagery of a cross that appeared to be burning.

That image is particularly problematic given Howell’s history with the Ku Klux Klan.

But, the story doesn’t end there. Organizers from Beauty Beyond Drag Productions announced in a Facebook post that performers from that company would be joining another for a Friday show in a different location.

They wrote, “In under 24 hours, show director of Boylesque, Jadein Black traveled to Howell, MI, met with the event coordinator of a venue in Howell, and now you have something to look forward to this Friday!”

Tickets went on sale for $10 at EventBrite, but sold out quickly. The show, which is described as a humorous but family friendly event with the goal of raising money for Fair Michigan, will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill in Howell.

