Advertisement

Drag, Donate and Dine rescues Melon Fest event

(NA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - After a congressional candidate made Melon Fest’s Drag Queen Bingo the focus of their political ire, the show was cancelled. At the time, organizers cited the danger presented by the candidate’s choice of messaging, which included imagery of a cross that appeared to be burning.

That image is particularly problematic given Howell’s history with the Ku Klux Klan.

But, the story doesn’t end there. Organizers from Beauty Beyond Drag Productions announced in a Facebook post that performers from that company would be joining another for a Friday show in a different location.

They wrote, “In under 24 hours, show director of Boylesque, Jadein Black traveled to Howell, MI, met with the event coordinator of a venue in Howell, and now you have something to look forward to this Friday!”

Tickets went on sale for $10 at EventBrite, but sold out quickly. The show, which is described as a humorous but family friendly event with the goal of raising money for Fair Michigan, will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill in Howell.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Flooding in MI
Road closures in the area
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image

Latest News

Shutdown extension hits temp workers
Shutdown extension hits temp workers
COVID-19 VACCINE
Immunocompromised respond to COVID-19 booster shot
Flooding at Quarters Apartments
Residents frustrated with major flooding in East Lansing apartment complex
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Boosters coming up for vulnerable people
Cleaning up from overnight storms
Cleaning up from overnight storms