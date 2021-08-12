Cubs Release Arrieta

-CHICAGO (AP) - Right-hander Jake Arrieta has been released by the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. But he struggled in his second go-round. Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 in 20 starts this season.

