Cubs Release Arrieta

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - Right-hander Jake Arrieta has been released by the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. But he struggled in his second go-round. Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 in 20 starts this season.

