City of East Lansing provides safety tips after flooding

((Source: Pixabay))
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is currently dealing with major flooding in localized areas of the city as well as power outages.

They are providing safety tips and rules to follow during this time:

  • Don’t go into a flooded basement to shut off an electrical panel. Call your electric provider. The Lansing Board of Water & Light can be contacted at 877-295-5001.
  • If you need assistance with pumping water out of your basement, call a water restoration contractor.
  • Water in basements can also be reported to the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459, Option 0.
  • Stay away from downed power lines and report them to your utility company immediately.
  • Generators should be operated outdoors where there is plenty of open space for exhaust ventilation.
  • Don’t drive through standing water over roadways.

Power has been restored at East Lansing City Hall and the building is expected to re-open to the public at noon.

