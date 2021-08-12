Advertisement

Cabrera Sits on Thursday

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers manager A. J. Hinch said he changed his mind Friday and decided to sit Miguel Cabrera after he hit his 499th career home run Thursday night. Cabrera is due back in the lineup Friday night to begin a home series against the Cleveland Indians. The Tigers say they have sold many outfield seats for the entire week end series in anticipation of some fan catching the milestone homer if Cabrera hits it.

