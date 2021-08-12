Brewers Lose Another Key Pitcher

-UNDATED (AP) - The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost another pitcher, this time reliever John Curtiss to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Milwaukee got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.

