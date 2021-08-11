WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Today And Tonight

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - The WILX Weather Team has declared today a Weather Authority Alert Day in anticipation of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and again this evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. Both rounds of storms will bring a threat of severe weather. We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of the area until 5 PM. We’re expecting the first round of storms to come in after 2 PM. The second round will likely not be until late this evening and into the overnight. As of now, the timing looks to be after 11 PM for round two.

The storms should be finished up before the sunrise on Thursday, and tomorrow will be another hot, humid day that ends up mostly dry. There is still a small thunderstorm chance into Thursday afternoon, but either way, it’ll be the final muggy day this week before a welcome pattern change takes shape for the end of the week.

Folks will quickly note how much more comfortable the air feels on Friday--humidity is going to tumble as drier, very pleasant air filters into our state. In fact, Friday through the weekend and into Monday all look similar... Highs in the low 80s, lows dipping into the 50s, and a whole lot of sunshine. We’ve earned ourselves a gorgeous streak of late-summer weather following the recent muggy air, and it should be easy to enjoy yourself outdoors this weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR August 11th, 2021

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 39° 1868

Jackson Record High: 95º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967

