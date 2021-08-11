Van Atta’s Greenhouse shares some helpful tips on how to freshen up for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got a chance to chat with Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop on our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour.

Fall is just around the corner and it might be time to start thinking about ways that you can freshen up your landscape. If you’re thinking of making some changes, Van Atta’s has some great tips for how to make sure that you’re choosing the right types of trees and plants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.